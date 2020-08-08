BJP hired Chinese firms during Lok Sabha election, claims Congress

Pawan Khera Pawan Khera

The Congress on Friday accused the government of having surrendered before China, claiming that the BJP had hired three Chinese companies during the Lok Sabha elections — a decision that may have compromised user data.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “UC Web Mobile got banned in July this year. According to the expenditure report submitted by the BJP to the Election Commission, they (the BJP) hired this company in 2019 to run their campaign. It is the same Alibaba- owned company — UC Web Browser — which was also red flagged by the Modi government in 2017 for sending crucial data of Indians to China. What was the compulsion of involving the same company for elections which you had red flagged two years ago?

“There is another company called Gamma Gaana Limited. Po Shu Yueng, one of the directors of this company, is also the director in 10c India pvt ltd. Gamma Gaana Ltd is funded by Tencent of China. Last month, the government banned it, saying the company was directly connected with the PLA (People’s Liberation Army). This company too was used by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” Khera alleged.

The Congress spokesperson said ShareIT Technology, whose ShareIT app was banned last month, was also hired by the BJP during the general elections.

“We wish to ask some direct questions to the Prime Minister… Why did your party take the help of China in the Lok Sabha elections? In doing so, why did you give away vital data of Indian citizens to China? Why did you compromise the data security and privacy of crores of Indians by involving Chinese companies linked to the PLA?” he asked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd