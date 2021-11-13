BJP: Habit of Gandhi family, Cong to defame Hindu religion

The BJP on Friday claimed that the Gandhi family and the Congress have made it a habit to defame Hindu religion.

“It is at the behest of the Gandhi family, particularly Rahul Gandhi, that the other leaders of the Congress — be it Salman Khurshid, be it Mani Shankar Aiyar or Rashid Alvi — often speak against Hinduism. This pathological hatred for Hinduism amongst the Congress leaders gets its energy from Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. He was reacting to Rahul’s remarks on Hindutva.

He cited WikiLeaks, in which Rahul was quoted as saying that India faced a bigger threat from Hindu extremist groups than from Islamic terror groups, and also quoted former Union minister P Chidambaram’s “saffon terrorism” phrase.

“Salman Khurshid compared the Hindu religion with Boko Haram and IS, Shashi Tharoor used words like Hindu Taliban or saffron terrorism and Mani Shankar Aiyar and Digvijaya Singh also slam Hindu religion. So it’s not a stand alone statement from a leader,” Patra said.