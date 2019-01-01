Sonia, Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deals, says AK Antony

With the BJP stepping up its attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family on the AgustaWestland case, the Congress Monday fielded former defence minister A K Antony in defence of the party’s first family.

Antony said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deals and procurements and accused the government and the BJP of “spreading lies” and trying to “manufacture something out of nothing”.

He said the decision to give the helicopter contract to AgustaWestland was purely a “professional decision” made on the basis of recommendation of a team consisting of Air Force, SPG and defence ministry officials. “It was not a political decision… I am surprised the government and the BJP are again spreading lies and trying to manufacture something out of nothing. They are misusing the agencies to manufacture lies,” he told reporters.

Antony reiterated that the “moment report came from Italy that there is corruption in this case, I ordered a CBI inquiry… then our government took the unusual decision… to fight this case in Milan court in Italy against AgustaWestland against the complaint of bribery…. we joined the case as an interested party.”

“I would like to say categorically that Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi have never shown any interest, never interfered in the AgustaWestland deal. Not only that, during the entire period of my defence ministership, Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deals and procurements,” he told reporters. “Without any iota of truth, they are trying to follow vendetta politics,” he added.

Antony said the government and the BJP were trying to divert attention from allegations raised by the Congress on the Rafale fighter jet deal. “During our time, whenever there were allegations, even in media reports, we took action and held an inquiry,” he said, slamming the government for not ordering a JPC probe into the Rafale deal.

The Congress also demanded that Goa CM Manohar Parrikar state in public what “dirty secrets” he had about the Rafale deal that he continued to hold the top post despite his ill-health.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “The people of India would like to know whether the reason for the non-removal of Parrikar, despite his ill-health and incapacity to perform as CM of Goa, is some dirty secrets hidden in the Rafale file which neither Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi wants to show to the Supreme Court nor to the JPC, which the Opposition is demanding.”