‘Bhupendra Patel will bring BJP back to power’, say party leaders; ‘remote-controlled’, alleges Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday announced first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a day after Vijay Rupani resigned from the post.

Following the announcement, the erstwhile chief minister Rupani told reporters, “Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership.”

On the other hand, the Opposition has accused the BJP of running a “remote controlled” government in Gujarat.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Paresh Dhanani, leader of opposition from Congress in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha, said, “I believe that government in Gujarat will be remote-controlled like before and only the power centre has shifted. Now the remote is with Anandiben Patel after it was taken from the hands of Amit Shah.”

The decision was taken in a party meeting at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, attended by the likes of Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar, as well as deputy CM Nitin Patel.

“There has been a unanimous election, a very good decision,” Joshi remarked upon Patel’s appointment as the BJP legislature party leader.

‘Gujarat to develop under PM Modi, Patel’s leadership’, says BJP

Congratulating Patel, several Union ministers stated that under the guidance of PM Modi, the Patidar leader will shape Gujarat’s development.

Shah tweeted in Hindi, “I believe that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your leadership, the state’s development journey will get new energy and momentum, and Gujarat will continue to be a leader in good governance and public welfare.”

Shah tweeted in Hindi, "I believe that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your leadership, the state's development journey will get new energy and momentum, and Gujarat will continue to be a leader in good governance and public welfare."

Similarly, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bhupendra Yadav, too, extended their wishes to Patel.

Similarly, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bhupendra Yadav, too, extended their wishes to Patel.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy expressed confidence that BJP will come back to power in the Assembly elections set to be held next year. “It is very good that Bhupendra Patel has been chosen to be the new Gujarat CM. Now BJP coming back to power in Gujarat is certain,” he tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and Nandigram MLA, Suvendu Adhikari and BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh too congratulated Patel. “Hope that Gujarat keeps progressing as one the most developed State of India, under your able leadership,” Adhikari said.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and Nandigram MLA, Suvendu Adhikari and BJP's national general secretary BL Santosh too congratulated Patel. "Hope that Gujarat keeps progressing as one the most developed State of India, under your able leadership," Adhikari said.

‘Given remote control to Anandiben’, says Congress

Stating that Patel was chosen to woo the Patidar community ahead of the 2022 elections, Dhanani said, “The BJP has made Gujarat hollow from within through years of misrule. Now they are dependent on communalism and casteism to sustain their political power.”

“If there was even 1 per cent chance that the BJP government in Gujarat could have been saved, Amit Shah would have never given up his chance. They know that they are going to lose and that’s why the remote has been given to Anandiben,” he added.

An MLA from Ghatlodiya assembly, Patel belongs to the Kadva sub-caste of Patidar community. The seat he holds was represented by Anandiben Patel before she was appointed Governor.