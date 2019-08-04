BJP govts either insincere or incapable of producing NRC: Ex-Assam CM Gogoi

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Saturday alleged that the BJP governments in the state and Centre were either insincere or incapable of producing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and expressed doubts that the final NRC — scheduled to be published on August 31 — will not be correct.

Advertising

“We had seen that the state government was happy with the NRC process and now it is the opposite. This opposite narrative is creating doubts in our minds now. Today it has been proven that in producing a correct NRC, the BJP government is either not sincere or incapable… this shows even the Central government is not able to produce an NRC, and if they are so incapable then how will they detect foreigners, leave alone deportation. And this ‘foreigners’ issue was the primary issue of elections. We will ask Modi how many ‘foreigners’ have you identified and deported?” Gogoi said at a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday.

The senior Congress leader’s comments came two days after the Assam government presented district-wise data in the Assembly regarding exclusion from the draft NRC published in July last year.