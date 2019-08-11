BJP government’s agenda shifted to ‘only politics’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the agenda of the BJP-led central government has shifted from economic development to “only politics”.

Calling upon the people to realise the “true situation” of the country, she also criticised the central government’s move to corporatise several PSUs.

“Investment in new projects plunged to 15 years low in the quarter ending in June 2019. New projects announced in June quarter 2019 is 81% lower than what was announced in March quarter 2019 and 87% lower than the same period a year ago,” she said in a Facebook post.

“It is for everyone to see and realise the true situation where our country stands now. The agenda of the government has changed from economy and development to politics, politics and only politics,” Banerjee wrote on her Facebook wall.

Banerjee was also critical about the central government’s reported move to corporatise several PSUs including the Ordnance Factory Board, the BSNL and the Indian Railways.

“This would lead to lakhs and lakhs of unemployment,” she claimed.

Describing the recent job losses in the automobile and leather sectors as “tragic”, the Trinamool Congress chief said that the move was contrary to what the BJP had promised before coming to power in the Centre, for the second time.

“The government came to power with the agenda of creating more employment opportunities. What we are seeing now is that those who are in employment are losing their jobs,” she added.

The chief minister also referred to West Bengal emerging on the top of the list of states for GDP growth rate, achieving 12.58 per cent during 2018-19.

“Our achievement is in sharp contrast to the state of deep recession and complete policy paralysis perpetrated by Central Government leading to significant decline of overall growth rate of the country and highest unemployment in 45 years,” Banerjee also wrote.

She congratulated the people of the state for the feat and held the BJP-led central government responsible the current slump in economy.

“As per reports of Govt of India, growth rate of West Bengal for the financial year 2018-19 is 12.58%, the highest in India. My heartiest congratulations to all,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

Bengal is followed by Andhra Pradesh which has recorded GDP growth of 11.02, Bihar with 10.53 and Telangana 10.5 per cent respectively. Goa is at the bottom of the list with 0.47 per cent growth rate.