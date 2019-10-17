BJP govt will soon build Ram Mandir, start work to take back PoK: Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday expressed confidence that the work on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would begin soon, following the decision of the Supreme Court to conclude the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. He also said the Modi government would soon work towards taking over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking at two different election rallies for the assembly bypolls in Panchmahal and Ahmedabad, Rupani heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for repealing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

At a rally in Lunawada Constituency in Panchmahal district, Rupani said the BJP will soon “fulfil the dream of the Ram Mandir within the legal framework” just as it has delivered on “its promise of the repeal of Article 370 from Kashmir”.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate Jignesh Sevak, Rupani said, “The Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute… By next month the verdict (Supreme Court) will be out… The BJP is a party that believes in the legal framework… we can now dream of Ram Mandir as it will soon be a dream that will be fulfilled.”

Rupani also appreciated the “courage” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for “delivering the promised” Kashmir to India. Rupani said, “Modiji had promised that Kashmir would continue to be an undisputed part of the Indian union. After the people reposed faith in the government and the swearing-in happened in the end of May… Within a month, Article 370 was abolished to make Kashmir a part of India. A leader from Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, strived so hard to unify princely states into the Indian union… Now, Sardar Patel’s dream has come true…”

Targeting the Congress, Rupani said that a “queue” of Congress leaders would soon head to jails as their scams are being exposed one by one. Rupani said, “Chidambaram has been in jail for one month. The ED has begun questioning Praful Patel. All their scams are coming to light now… People always thought it was normal for politicians and politics to be corrupt. But Modiji has shown how clean governance is possible.”

Lunavada goes to polls on October 21 as the seat was vacated in May by Ratan Singh Rathod who won the Lok Sabha polls from the seat.

At an election rally at Sureliya that falls under the Amraiwadi assembly seat in Ahmedabad, the CM said, “Now we want to take over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Modi-government will move forward with this in the coming days.”

Talking about the upcoming bypolls, Rupani said, “The bypolls will make no difference to the present state government. We had 99 MLAs (at the beginning of the current term). The BJP government is running smoothly,” he said expressing confidence that the saffron party will win all six seats and raise the number of MLAs to 107 in a 182-member state legislature.

“If a BJP MLA (is elected) from Amraiwadi he will be able to do developmental activities. Only a BJP MLA can go to a minister’s house at midnight and get work done,” he remarked.

The BJP has fielded Jagdish Patel, a businessman and director of Ahmedabad-based Pushpak Trademech Limited from Amraiwadi, while the Congress has fielded real-estate developer Dharmendra Patel.