BJP govt has shown brute force to suppress dissent: Sonia Gandhi on CAA protests

“BJP govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices & chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent,” she said. “BJP govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices & chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent,” she said.

As protests against Citizenship Amendment Act continued across the country Friday, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said the BJP government has shown utter disregard for people’s voices and used brute force to suppress dissent. Asserting that such coercive action by the government is not acceptable in a democracy, the Congress chief termed the Citizenship Amendment Act as discriminatory and proposed that nationwide NRC will particularly hurt poor, vulnerable.

In a televised address today, Sonia said that Congress is fully committed to defend the fundamental rights of people and uphold foundational values of the Constitution.

In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions & policies of the govt & register their concerns… BJP govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices & chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent: CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/5AKOpn76Dx — Congress (@INCIndia) December 20, 2019

“In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions & policies of the govt & register their concerns… BJP govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices & chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent,” she was quoted as saying by the Congress party on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier on December 17, leaders of 12 Opposition parties led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi had met President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him to intervene and advise the government to immediately repeal the Act.

“We are anguished at the manner in which the police has dealt with peaceful demonstrations. We have the example in Delhi where the police entered the Jamia women’s hostel and dragged women students out. It mercilessly beat other students not only here in Delhi who were demonstrating which is their democratic right as is ours,” Sonia Gandhi had told reporters on Tuesday.

The Congress chief’s reaction came even as the protests against the contentious Citizenship Act gained momentum on Friday, with the agitation near the Daryaganj area in Old Delhi turning violent. Agitators torched vehicles in Old Delhi, while police personnel used water cannons to disperse the swelling crowd.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App