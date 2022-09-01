BJP govt turned investigative agencies into political instruments: Tejashwi

THE BJP government at the Centre has turned investigative agencies into instruments for “political revenge” in the past eight years, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday. He said the RJD has nothing against officers of the CBI but was opposed to the use of the CBI as a political instrument.

“The central government has in the past eight years made investigative agencies into instruments for political revenge. People of the country never used to raise questions on the integrity and working style of these agencies. Our opposition to the CBI now is not against the institution but their politically motivated mode of operation,” he said.

He said investigative agencies are trying to please their “political masters” by raiding opposition leaders. These agencies have never raided the BJP’s MLAs or MLAs. “That is why we are opposing their political character,” he said.

Yadav said several opposition leaders, who were facing charges of corruption, acquired a clean certificate after they joined the BJP. “Some became ministers, some became chief ministers,” he said.

“We were never against and will never be against officers of these agencies. We know that they are just following orders. But we are against the use of the CBI as a political instrument,” he said in a series of posts on Twitter.

Senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha said Yadav has made a distinction between the officers of the CBI and the structure of the BJP.

“The new institutional character of the CBI is doubtful. For instance, it was planted through CBI sources that a mall in Gurugram belonged to Tejashwi Yadav. Now the owners have said Tejashwi Yadav has nothing to do with it. There should have been some clarification, some statement from the CBI. I am not saying they should have apologized. That is why we are saying the institutional character of the CBI is threatening the very idea of democracy and the rule of law,” he said.