Uttarakhand: BJP govt to list work in each constituency, compare it to previous regimes

Uttarakhand Government Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo) Uttarakhand Government Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo)

The BJP-led Uttarakhand government is set to organise an exercise that will compare development work under the current government with work carried out since the formation of the state in 2000 and before that. This data will then be put in the public domain to showcase how the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government has performed as compared to previous governments.

As part of the exercise, the government’s representatives will visit each of the 70 Assembly segments with the slogan “sarkar ke teen saal, baaten kum, kaam jyada” and make presentations before the people about work done in the constituencies. Rawat was sworn in as chief minister on March 18, 2017 after the BJP won 57 seats in the state polls. The Congress won 11 seats in the polls and Independents won two.

In the constituencies held by the BJP, ruling party MLAs will make the presentations. And in the segments where the BJP lost, chairpersons of boards and others with minister rank will make the presentations.

State government officials have been assigned the task of coordinating with the MLAs and helping them prepare the presentations. “We have asked every MLA to provide information about work done in their constituency on their initiative and with the use of their local area development funds. It has been noticed that most MLAs are not aware about the number of people who have benefited from the welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state government. We are collecting these details from district authorities. We will compile the data for every constituency,” said an official.

Explained Leaving no stone unturned Against the backdrop of the BJP’s successive defeats in several Assembly elections, the latest one being in Delhi, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government is leaving no stone unturned to reach the people with a report on the work it has done in the past three years. Asked if the move was partly influenced by the Delhi election results, Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said “Such events have been held in the past too, but we are going organise it on a grand scale this time.”

The official said data has been sought in three categories — work done before the state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, work done from the date of formation of the state to March 17, 2017 and work done after March 18, 2017, when the Rawat-led government took over. Information is being collected about the number and the length of sanctioned, built and under construction roads and bridges, and the number of settlements that these roads have connected. Information is also being compiled about settlements provided electricity and irrigation, number of new industrial units set up in the state, amount provided to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, amount of wheat, paddy and sugarcane procured and the sum paid to the farmers.

Data on the number of beneficiaries and amount paid of them under various schemes like old age pension, widow pension, Divyang pension and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, among others, are also being compiled.

On March 18, the Chief Minister will address all 70 Assembly constituencies through video conference and will present the data on infrastructure and welfare schemes run by the state and central governments.

Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said, “It will be a government event where we will highlight achievements of the past three years and present a roadmap for the next two years.”

