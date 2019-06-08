Govt seeks Congress support for smooth conduct of House session

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called on Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday to seek her party’s cooperation for a smooth conduct of the Parliament session, from June 17.

He was accompanied by his predecessor Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal. The meeting lasted around 15 minutes.

After the meet, Joshi told the media, “Our meeting with Sonia Gandhi was very cordial… We sought her cooperation for a smooth functioning of Parliament.”

Regarding Sonia’s response, Joshi said that “she said they (the Opposition) also need cooperation from treasury benches.”

“I told her that the government has always been ready to cooperate (with the Opposition),” the minister said.

Joshi’s visit to Sonia is in accordance with a long tradition of the minister in charge of Parliamentary affairs reaching out to important Opposition leaders , before the Parliamentary session begins, to seek their cooperation. The minister has also met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK leader in the Lok Sabha T R Baalu.

Though Joshi is a four-time MP from Karnataka’s Dharwad, he has thus far been rather low-key in the Capital. However, he has to establish contact with leaders of all parties and liaise with them regularly in order to discharge his role effectively.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was scheduled at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for Friday late for taking a decision on the appointment of the pro tem speaker.