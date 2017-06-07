BJP govt insensitive towards farmers: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot. (File) Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot. (File)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot Wednesday accused the BJP-ruled states of being “insensitive” towards farmers and suppressing their voice.

“In the last few days, farmers demanded relief from the governments in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. But, instead of paying heed to their demands, they killed them with bullets,” he said in a statement.

Accusing the BJP governments in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were neglecting the farmers’ issues, Pilot said about 60 farmers in Rajasthan have committed suicide due to the lack of government support or crop damage.

“But, the state government did not take cognisance of the deaths and cared to compensate their families,” he alleged.

Condemning the police firing on farmers in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh, Pilot said, “It was done on the government’s direction and reflects its insensitivity towards farmers.”

He alleged that the BJP government had promised 50 per cent dividend to farmers on the cost incurred, but after winning the elections it termed it “impractical”.

“Nearly 10.5 lakh farmers in Rajasthan are waiting for crop compensation from the last three years and most of their produce were not purchased on the minimum support prices.”

Countering the BJP’s allegation that Congress was behind the protest in Mandsaur, he said that the BJP has failed to win the trust of people and giving such statements to avoid it’s accountability on the issue.

