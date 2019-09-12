BJP govt in UP constantly attacking journalists who seek answers: Priyanka

Hitting out at the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is constantly attacking journalists who seek answers from it.

Taking to Twitter, she also posted a media report on the recent arrests of journalists in the state after they reported on matters which did not show the government in good light.

“Journalists are not there just for praising wearing blindfolds. Their job is to make news on public issues and seek answers from the government,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

“But the UP BJP government is constantly attacking such journalists. Is the BJP afraid of the issues of common people?” the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka Gandhi’s attack came after a series of arrests of journalists in the state under similar circumstances.

On Monday, the district magistrate in Azamgarh ordered a probe into the arrest of a journalist allegedly after he took photographs of some children mopping the floor in their school.

The scribe was arrested for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging their duty and extortion.

On September 7, police had booked five journalists in Bijnor after they reported that a Dalit family was prevented from drawing water from a hand pump.

In Mirzapur, on September 2, police had lodged a case against a journalist, accusing him of maligning the Uttar Pradesh government by recording a video of children at a school being served roti and salt as their midday meal last month.

Various media bodies have condemned the arrests and called for the release of the journalists.