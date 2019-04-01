BJP govt has taken over all premier institutions: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the BJP government has taken over all premier institutions in the country. She claimed that the people’s liberty was at stake under the BJP’s rule.

“The BJP government has taken control of all premier institutions in the country. People are living in fear under the present central government. They do not have the right to speak freely under an autocratic government. Democracy is being throttled and is under threat. All Opposition parties now have to come together to save the country,” Mamata said.

Explained Taking the battle against Modi to other states At a time when the BJP is putting pressure on her government ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Mamata Banerjee has decided to tour other states in a bid to counter them. Sources in the party said Mamata wants to fight the central government not only from her home turf but also from places outside the state. As she has been considered as the architect of the United India alliance, she also has a compulsion to lend her support to other Opposition parties and attend election rallies in their states.

The CM was speaking to reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport before leaving for Vizag where she will participate in a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rally in the evening.

“Disinvestment has been done in public sector companies. Some workers are not getting their salaries. The lives of farmers and labourers are under threat under the current dispensation. I feel that everyone should come forward, keeping aside their petty interests to collectively vote against the Modi government,” she said.

She also expressed hope that the alliance of the Opposition parties will succeed in the Lok Sabha polls. Mamata said she will extend her support to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who pulled out of the NDA in March 2018. Alleging that injustice was being done to Andhra Pradesh by the Centre, Mamata said, “I am going to Visakhapatnam at the invitation of Naidu to extend my solidarity and participate in a public meeting. We are hopeful of this united India rally and the people’s alliance.”

Mamata reiterated that she will visit Cooch Behar in North Bengal on April 4 and Assam the following day to address rallies.

“I will address nearly 100 meetings in Bengal,” the TMC chief said. Election to 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.