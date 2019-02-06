‘BJP govt has failed in Himachal, we’ll win all four Lok Sabha seats’

The Congress has picked Kuldeep Singh Rathore, 55, to lead its Himachal Pradesh unit in an election year. He replaced Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who helmed the party affairs in state for six years. Excerpts:

What challenges do you face?

We need to prepare party workers for Lok Sabha elections. And then we’ve to enforce discipline among the rank and file of — wherever it’s needed.

Factionalism in the state Congress unit was at its peak when you took over.

Yes, it was. Soon after taking over, I spoke to (former chief minister) Virbhadra Singh and other senior leaders. I said if there are any issues, let’s sit down and sort them out. I also issued an advisory to party office-bearers telling them not to go to the media and raise issues unnecessarily. Positive results are already there for everyone to see now.

You began on a disturbing note. Congress workers fought among themselves on the day you took over.

Whatever happened was unfortunate. It was a spontaneous reaction. But I have taken serious note of the incident and constituted a probe committee of two lawyers. It will soon submit its report. The guilty won’t be spared. There will be zero tolerance for hooligans in the party.

Did your appointment have anything to do with that clash?

Absolutely nothing! All senior leaders agreed on my name. This is for the first time that a non-MLA has been made party chief in Himachal Pradesh. I am thankful to (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi for reposing faith in me. It has sent a positive signal within the party.

How do you view your predecessor Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s tenure?

Everybody has his own style of working. He worked to rejuvenate the party. I come in continuation of that process.

You took over the Congress reins in the state when Lok Sabha elections are only months away. So what poll preparations are you making?

I organised a successful rally the day I took over. I don’t want to effect major changes in the organisation; I’ll do only minor surgery wherever needed. The election process has started. We have invited applications from those who want to contest. I have already toured three parliamentary constituencies, only one is left. I have got a good response.

How do you rate one year of state BJP govt?

A total failure. No development work has been done. There is anti-incumbency against the state govt as well as NDA government at the Centre. Their sitting MPs have not performed.

So how many Lok Sabha seats do you expect to win?

All the four. People are fed up with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s misrule. There is non-fulfilment of poll promises. Moreover, Rahul’s efforts to rejuvenate the party have already started paying dividends. The victory in three recent Assembly elections is an example. His idea of minimum income guarantee is a historic step; it’s a big move after Indira Gandhi’s garibi hatao. It’s a MiG; it’ll destroy BJP.

But where will the money come from?

Niyat saaf ho, to paise aa jayenge… (if your intentions are clear, the funds can be arranged).