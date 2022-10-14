BJP govt changed the riwaz of giving, only took from people: Priyanka Gandhi

Stating that the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh only took from the people in its five year rule rather than giving, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday promised to restore the old pension scheme and create “one lakh jobs in the very first cabinet meeting” if the party is voted to power.

Addressing her first rally in in Himachal where the single-phase Assembly election will be held on November 12, Priyanka hit back at the BJP for claiming that the hill state would buck the trend of changing governments every five years and said the ruling party changed the trend by not making any development.

“This (BJP) government says riwaz (tradition) has to be changed. I say it has already changed. The Congress governments and its chief ministers worked for development and the people. This riwaz changed in the last five years. Instead of giving, they took from you,” Priyanka said, addressing the ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’ at Thodo Maidan in Solan.

Priyanka said that two decisions will be taken in the very first Cabinet meeting once the Congress forms government. “One lakh jobs will be created and employment given in the very first meeting. Also, the old pension scheme will be restored,” she said.

The Congress leader said that there are two lakh government employees in the state and they have been sitting on a ‘dharna’ (sit-in) for the last two months demanding restoration of the old pension scheme. “No one has come to talk to them. No government representative has met them,” she said, alleging that 63,000 posts were lying vacant in the state but unemployed youths had not been provided jobs.

She reiterated that five lakh jobs would be provided to unemployed youths in five years of Congress government and announced a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women to help raise the standard of living.

Priyanka said that the ruling BJP cites lack of funds when it comes to paying the staff, but “opens the government coffers when it comes to writing off the loans of the corporates”.

Advertisement

“This government lets companies decide rates of apples and other crops, but does not spare a thought for the farmers,” she said, adding that state is now facing a debt burden of Rs 63,200 crore and “the BJP squandered the money belonging to the people of Himachal”.

Slamming the slew of inaugurations by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in the past few weeks, Priyanka said, “I would always check if there were flights available to the Shimla airport. And there would be none. But two months prior to the election, they have started it. The BJP’s intentions are clear,” she said.

Priyanka said the Congress will set up at least four English medium schools in each Assembly constituency as per the vision of former CM Virbhadra Singh. The Congress leader also addressed the increasing trend of drug addition in the state and said a policy would be created and de-addiction centres opened in every district. Primary health centres will also be strengthened to provide better health care facilities to people. The party will also open a food processing centre in Solan.

Advertisement

Seeking to strike an emotional chord, Priyanka credited her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for Himachal’s statehood. She said she decided to build a home in Shimla’s Mashobra because her grandmother wished to build a house in the state and retire there. “It was her wish that some of her ashes should also find place in the Himachal. When you look around and see the snow clad peaks, you will find that Indira Gandhi is also part of it,” said Priyanka

Earlier, she paid obeisance at Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan district before formally launching the party’s election campaign in the hill state. She started her address with “Shoolini Mata Ki Jai” and also released the Congress’ election theme song.

Gandhi’s rally comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various projects, including flagging off India’s fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una. It also comes a time when the party is attempting to manage a divided cadre with multiple claimants to the chief ministerial post. A meeting of the central election committee is due to be held on Saturday following which the first list of candidates is likely to be released, said party sources.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Congress’ Himachal unit president Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, the party’s election campaign committee chairperson Sukhvinder Sukhu, senior leader Rajeev Shukla and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa also addressed the rally.