‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign commences today

The 2026 edition of Swachhata Hi Seva, an annual campaign which encourages citizens across the country to step out and take ownership of their surroundings, commenced on Thursday.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, announcing the campaign on Wednesday, said, “This year, the theme of the campaign is ‘Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat’.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleanliness is not just a government programme today. It has become a mass movement through people’s participation,” Patil said.

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Thursday also marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (September 17).

“Today, 5.25 lakh villages of the country have been declared free of open defecation. Besides, 12.22 crore individual household toilets have been built in rural areas since 2014. This shows the big change in the sanitation sector in the country,” the minister added.