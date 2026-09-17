‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign commences today

The 2026 edition of Swachhata Hi Seva, an annual campaign which encourages citizens across the country to step out and take ownership of their surroundings, commenced on Thursday.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, announcing the campaign on Wednesday, said, “This year, the theme of the campaign is ‘Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat’.”
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleanliness is not just a government programme today. It has become a mass movement through people’s participation,” Patil said.
Thursday also marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (September 17).
“Today, 5.25 lakh villages of the country have been declared free of open defecation. Besides, 12.22 crore individual household toilets have been built in rural areas since 2014. This shows the big change in the sanitation sector in the country,” the minister added.
Patil further said that over 18 crore citizens participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign last year. Of them, 14 crore people were from rural areas, he said, adding that people’s participation is rising over the years.
“This year too, we endeavour to ensure that every state, every village, every panchayat and every person becomes part of this movement,” Patil said.
The minister also informed that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, which falls under his ministry, has also launched Swachh Seva Aankalan for Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) programmes.
“Under this, gram panchayats will undertake self-assessment of rural sanitation service delivery,” Patil said, adding, “The move is not only aimed at achieving the cleanliness target but also to ensure continuous improvement of the sanitation system at the village level.”