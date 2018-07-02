BJP government has institutionalised corruption, says Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot on Monday alleged that the BJP government has institutionalised corruption as a “transfer racket” was operating in the state.

“Government employees and officers who do not have resources and approach are being exploited by the government. They are being transferred on recommendations to benefit the relatives and those known to BJP leaders,” Pilot claimed.

He alleged that BJP governments in the Centre and the state were turning a blind eye to all sections of the society and was working to take political mileage from various government schemes.

Pilot said, “Common people are struggling due to inflation, corruption and deteriorating law-and-order situation, whereas BJP leaders were raking in money by transferring government employees.”

The people of the state will give a befitting reply to the BJP for its “misdeeds” in the Assembly elections due later this year, he said.

