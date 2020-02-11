BJP got befitting reply for torturing students, women in Delhi: Mamata on AAP victory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is set to return to power in Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday congratulated the Delhi chief minister and said people have rejected BJP’s policies. “I have congratulated Kejriwal, people of Delhi. It is a victory of democracy,” said Mamata.

As per the latest vote tally, the AAP was leading in 63 seats, the BJP in seven constituencies while the Congress drew a blank in the 70-member assembly.

The West Bengal chief minister mocked the saffron party and said they got a “befitting reply” for torturing students and women in the national capital. Addressing a rally in Bengal’s Bankura, Mamata said one state after another was slipping out of the BJP’s grip, and the party would soon lose all states under its control. “The BJP tortured students and women in Delhi. The party got a befitting reply in Delhi assembly polls. It will face similar results in 2021 assembly polls in Bengal. Only development initiatives will click (with people), CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected,” she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party was on course to a landslide victory in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, leaving the main rival BJP trailing way behind and decimating the Congress in a contest that took place amid massive protests over the new citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC.

