BJP goes to Election Commission, seeks ‘free, fair’ polls in Bengal

Amid the showdown in West Bengal, a BJP delegation approached the Election Commission on Monday, seeking its intervention to ensure that Lok Sabha polls in the state are held in a “free and fair” manner.

Advertising

“In the interest of wanting free and fair environment in which the Lok Sabha polls can be conducted, we have come to bring to the notice of EC certain happenings in West Bengal which have complete cooperation of TMC. Instances we highlighted point out that TMC doesn’t believe in democracy,” Union Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman, who led the delegation, told reporters. “The party which is ruling in the state and its supporters are out in the open to ensure that no other political party gets permission to carry out its legitimate activities ahead of the polls,’’ she said.

The BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to highlight instances that show that the TMC “does not believe” in democracy. Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and S S Ahluwalia, and BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni and Mukul Roy were also part of the delegation.

Sitharaman alleged that the TMC government was restricting the entry of BJP leaders in West Bengal because it was “rattled by the BJP’s growth” in the state. She said the state officials are “in cahoots” with the ruling party and are delaying permission for events. Sitharaman said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was denied permission to land in West Bengal, where he was to address two rallies on Sunday, despite permission being sought from district officials well in advance.