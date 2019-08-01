BJP gets ready for J&K polls, appoints Avinash Rai Khanna as election in-charge

The BJP has appointed party vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna as its election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, expected to be announced soon.

Khanna is also the party’s in-charge for J&K’s organisational affairs.

Announcing the party’s decision, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the party will work towards increasing its membership in the state by roping in members at every booth. The announcement comes a day after senior party leaders met the core group of its J&K unit, in which the state leaders were asked to prepare for the Assembly polls.

Chaired by BJP working president J P Nadda, the meeting attended, among others, by party’s general secretary in charge of J&K Ram Madhav, Union minister Jitendra Singh and state unit chief Ravinder Raina.

BJP leaders indicated that the party would utilise gains made in the local body elections last year to bring “normalcy” in the state where the party has not been able to emerge as a major political power in the Valley.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the election schedule after the Amarnath Yatra gets over, with sources indicating that the polls may be held in October-November.

Briefing the media on the core group meeting, Singh said the party hailed the Narendra Modi government’s policy of “zero tolerance against terrorism” and its emphasis on development projects in the state.

The BJP, which has announced a second membership drive, has has already enrolled over 2.37 lakh new members and has decided to appoint 5,000 active members for organisational work, Singh said.

Hindus being converted in Pakistan, BJP leader writes, seeks clarification

New Delhi: A senior BJP leader has expressed concern over reports on purportedly rampant conversion of the minority community in Pakistan and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with Islamabad.

Pointing to reports that “more than 1,000 cases of conversion of minority community has been reported in Pakistan”, BJP vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna stated in a letter to Jaishankar: “The minority (community) in Pakistan is living under fear threat… Time to time their fundamental rights have been violated. Government of India is the only hope for them.”

“Pakistan should be asked that the fundamental rights of the minority community should not be violated at any cost,” he wrote and urged Jaishankar to intervene. —ENS