BJP gen secy to visit Karnataka to discuss party performance

BJP general secretary and leader in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh will begin a two-day visit of the state on Tuesday to discuss the party’s performance amid unhappiness in a section of the BJP over the leadership of CM B S Yediyurappa, especially the alleged interference of his family in administration.

Singh’s visit to take stock of the mood in the BJP on the performance of the Yediyurappa government has piqued political curiosity on account of the BJP state in-charge making a recent statement that “Yediyurappa is doing a good job” and the CM himself sending out mixed signals on speculation of the BJP wanting a change in leadership.

The visit also comes amid demands from some BJP MLAs for a party forum to air their grievances against the government and a private complaint filed in a court in Bengaluru seeking a probe by central agencies into allegations of graft and money laundering against the CM and members of his family.

Yediyurappa on Tuesday played down the visit, saying: “Singh is coming to Bengaluru. He is in charge of the state. He will have discussions with all the MLAs and MPs. There is no confusion. Anybody who wants to meet him can do so… There are no problems and the media should not be creating problems. We will cooperate with him to the full extent. There is no crisis or confusion in our party. There is no issue of change in leadership or any other issues. We are all united and there may be one or two disgruntled persons.”

Senior BJP leader and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa,, however, said that there were issues in the BJP in Karnataka on account of the party accommodating 12 recent entrants from the Congress and JDS into the state cabinet while ignoring aspirants who have served the BJP for long.

“There would have not been any problems if outsiders had not been accommodated,” he said.