BJP functionary shot dead in UP’s Baghpat

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Sanjay Khokhar, a former district unit president of the BJP, was out for a morning walk when the incident took place, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a Fist Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the local Chhaprauli police station, according to officials.

Further details were awaited, the police said.

