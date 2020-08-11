BJP functionary shot dead in UP’s Baghpat

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Tuesday morning, police said.
Sanjay Khokhar, a former district unit president of the BJP, was out for a morning walk when the incident took place, the police said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and a Fist Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the local Chhaprauli police station, according to officials.
Further details were awaited, the police said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.