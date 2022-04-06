scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
BJP Founding Day Live Updates: PM Modi to address workers at 10 am

BJP Founding Day Live Updates; April 6: “Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday. "We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly.”

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 6, 2022 9:09:51 am
BJP Founding Day Live Updates: With the Bharatiya Janata Party set to celebrate its 42nd foundation day on Wednesday, some of its top leaders — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi — will be hosting special events across the country. PM Modi will address all BJP workers, Ministers, MPs and MLAs at 10 am, while BJP president JP Nadda will hoist the flag at the national headquarters in Delhi.

The party has several events planned through the week, concluding with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Currently the largest political party in India, both in terms of representation in parliament, and in terms of party membership, the BJP has come a long way since its origins in the early 1980s.

BJP Founding Day Live Updates: PM Modi to address workers at 10 am; BJP fulfilling aspirations of poor, says Amit Shah

09:09 (IST)06 Apr 2022
'PM Modi-led Govt has given a new definition of governance in last 8 yrs,' says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Speaking to the media after hoisting a flag at his residence in New Delhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the work done by the PM Modi-led government over the years. "PM Modi-led Govt has given a new definition of governance in last 8 yrs -- Good governance is also good politics. I would like to give you an example of UP, we received success there because development was done there rapidly and with all sincerity," he told ANI. 

09:05 (IST)06 Apr 2022
BJP fulfilling aspirations of poor, says Amit Shah

The BJP’s 42-year journey has been paved with national service, national upliftment and national reconstruction, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on the occasion of the party’s founding day. 

“Since 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP has become a means of fulfilling the aspirations of crores of poor people, farmers, and downtrodden,” he tweeted. 

08:37 (IST)06 Apr 2022
BJP MP Anil Bulani writes: How the BJP became every Indian’s party

08:35 (IST)06 Apr 2022
PM Modi to address workers at 10 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the BJP's workers, ministers and MLAs at 10 am on Wednesday. 

“Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday. “We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly.”

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating its 42nd Foundation Day on April 6. (Representational)

How the BJP became every Indian’s party

The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating its 42nd Foundation Day on April 6. The journey from the Jana Sangh to the BJP has been a remarkable one, where the party and its leaders followed the line that defines nationalism, national integration, democratic values, non-partisanship, etc. Staying steadfast to its ideology and principles, the BJP has grown from strength to strength.

We draw our inspiration from Deendayal Upadhyay’s philosophy and ideologies of “Integral Humanism” and “Antyodaya” (welfare of the poorest). Our philosophy is also based on the idea of “cultural nationalism” propagated by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government and party are committed to “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas”.

All BJP governments work under the pledge to ensure the progress and well-being of all sections of society, with no discrimination or favouritism. The party’s guiding principle is the upliftment and empowerment of the poor.

BJP’s foundation day: Brief history of the achievements and failures of the party

The party that is currently the largest political party in India, both in terms of representation in parliament, and in terms of party membership, has come a long way since its origins in the early 1980s. Overcoming several obstacles and failures, the BJP has at present formed a robust footing in the Indian political scenario, and significantly overturned the ideological framework that drove India’s national and international policies for a long time.

While the BJP was formed on April 6, 1980, its ideological origins can be dated back to 1951 when Congress politician Shyama Prasad Mukherjee broke away from Nehru’s leadership to form the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS). The party was formed in collaboration with the Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in opposition to the political practices of the Congress party. The mandate of the BJP was the preservation of Hindu identity and culture. Founded at a time when the Indian National Congress was practically the face of Indian politics, the BJS could barely be successful in its initial years since. In the 1952 general elections, the BJS could win only 3 Lok Sabha seats.

