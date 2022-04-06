BJP Founding Day Live Updates: PM Modi to address workers at 10 am

BJP Founding Day Live Updates: With the Bharatiya Janata Party set to celebrate its 42nd foundation day on Wednesday, some of its top leaders — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi — will be hosting special events across the country. PM Modi will address all BJP workers, Ministers, MPs and MLAs at 10 am, while BJP president JP Nadda will hoist the flag at the national headquarters in Delhi.

“Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday. “We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly.”

The party has several events planned through the week, concluding with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Currently the largest political party in India, both in terms of representation in parliament, and in terms of party membership, the BJP has come a long way since its origins in the early 1980s.