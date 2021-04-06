PM Modi to address party workers on ‘BJP’s Foundation Day’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country on Tuesday on the occasion of the 41st foundation day of the party. Along with him, BJP chief JP Nadda will also address the virtual meet.

To mark the foundation day, the saffron party has instructed members at all levels to hoist the party flags in their homes. Party members have also been encouraged to arrange television screens for the live telecasts of Modi and Nadda.

Various programmes will be organised at the booth level and glorious history, evolution, ideology, and commitments of the party will be discussed through webinars at the state and district levels.

This year’s foundation day falls on the voting day of four state assemblies and one Union Territory. Voting in over 750 constituencies spread across n Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bengal and Puducherry is underway.

While the BJP was formed on April 6, 1980, its ideological origins can be dated back to 1951 when Congress politician Shyama Prasad Mukherjee broke away from Nehru’s leadership to form the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS). The party was formed in collaboration with the Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in opposition to the political practices of the Congress party. The mandate of the BJP was the preservation of Hindu identity and culture.