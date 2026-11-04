‘Promoting politics of violence, anarchy’: BJP claims foreign link to Opposition protest against CEC

Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He ... Read More
THE BJP on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the recent Opposition-led protests and its alleged “links with foreign organisations”.
The party’s demand comes following the Opposition’s protest for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Earlier, the Opposition parties had staged protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Minister of Education following the NEET paper leaks.
Addressing a press conference in the Capital, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia referred to alleged revelations in a media sting operation, and accused Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of “promoting the politics of violence, anarchy and regime change”.
He also raised serious questions over “statements advocating situations similar to those witnessed in France, Nepal and Bangladesh, the alleged strategy of using women as shields during protests, and revelations of funding amounting to ₹5 lakh per day”.
“India is playing an important role on the global stage today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, whenever a problem arises, the entire world looks towards India. India’s greatest strengths are its democratic government, respect for the Constitution and the political stability maintained over the past 12 years,” Bhatia said. “On the other hand, India also has an Opposition whose functioning has repeatedly attracted allegations of anarchy and anti-Constitutional activities. This Opposition talks about ‘regime change’, that is, overthrowing the government. How exactly does it intend to bring about such a regime change?”
He said, “It is shameful even to refer to Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi believe in anarchy and destruction, which is why people call him Bhasmasur. Rahul Gandhi has become a leader who seeks to bring anarchy to the country by destroying democracy. All senior BJP leaders are conducting public awareness campaigns to protect democracy and oppose anarchy.”
The Opposition, Bhatia claimed, “is attempting to weaken India by joining hands with anti-national forces”. “Unable to gain power through votes, they seek to bring about a regime change through violence and anarchy. This makes it absolutely clear that they want to achieve their objectives not through the ballot, but by undermining democracy,” he said. “Leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee are spent forces who are losing elections. Akhilesh Yadav will lose again in 2027. All these destructive forces believe that by coming together, they can undermine India’s robust democracy, but that is never going to happen.”
“Rahul Gandhi claims that the police deal with male protesters quickly during demonstrations. To counter this, he has devised a strategy of placing women at the forefront of protests. This serves two purposes. First, the police in India and Delhi exercise restraint while dealing with women protesters. Second, any police action against them can be misrepresented to tarnish the image of Indian democracy and the Delhi Police,” Bhatia said.
“Initially, the protest site had only mats and tents, but now it has air conditioners, coolers, water, burgers and pizzas. This raises questions about the source of the money and the amount being spent on the protest,” Bhatia said. “…who is behind this funding, and which organisation is providing it? Is the money coming from organisations like ‘Progressive International’, which have been linked to Sonia Gandhi,” he asked.