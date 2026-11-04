‘Promoting politics of violence, anarchy’: BJP claims foreign link to Opposition protest against CEC

THE BJP on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the recent Opposition-led protests and its alleged “links with foreign organisations”.

The party’s demand comes following the Opposition’s protest for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Earlier, the Opposition parties had staged protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Minister of Education following the NEET paper leaks.

Addressing a press conference in the Capital, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia referred to alleged revelations in a media sting operation, and accused Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of “promoting the politics of violence, anarchy and regime change”.

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He also raised serious questions over “statements advocating situations similar to those witnessed in France, Nepal and Bangladesh, the alleged strategy of using women as shields during protests, and revelations of funding amounting to ₹5 lakh per day”.