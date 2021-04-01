BJP for removing logos from Odisha PMAY-G houses

The BJD government maintained that using the BPGY logo is as per norms as the state share is 50 per cent. (File)

Co-branding of the centrally sponsored rural housing scheme with the state housing programme in Odisha led to a faceoff between the BJP and BJD during the Assembly session on Wednesday.

The BJP has demanded immediate removal of logos of the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojna (BPGY) from the houses of beneficiaries granted houses under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

“The contribution of minimum state share from state resources is a commitment by the state government for implementation of centrally-sponsored scheme and it does not confer the rights to the state government for use of any other logo other than PMAY-G,” Union Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha wrote to the state government on Tuesday.

The Centre has categorically refused permission to co-brand PMAY-G houses and the letter stated that such a move will lead to misinterpretation among the beneficiaries regarding the benefits of the scheme.

Drawing attention to the letter, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik asked the Speaker to direct the removal of the BPGY logo, failing which the BJP will not allow any business in the House. The BJP has called the co-branding a “deceptive” action to “discredit” welfare schemes implemented by the Centre in the state.

“We will continue our protest both inside and outside the Assembly till the state government plays according to the rules and removes the BPGY logo from the PMAY-G houses,” Naik said. The BJP also registered its protest by tearing down such plaques outside houses of beneficiaries.

However, the BJD government maintained that using the BPGY logo is as per norms as the state share is 50 per cent. Odisha Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena told the Assembly, “There is nothing wrong in using the Biju logo… and we shall continue to do so… Since the state’s contribution is more than half, so using the logo is justifiable.”