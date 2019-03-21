BJP likely to release first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections today

The BJP on Thursday is likely to come out with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister JP Nadda will address a press conference at the Delhi BJP headquarters shortly.

The announcement of the list is likely to put to rest speculations on which seat Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from. There have been rumours that Modi may contest from Varanasi and another temple town — Puri in Odisha.

Earlier in the day, the saffron party declared candidates for the remaining six seats for the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

On Sunday, the party had declared candidates for the 123 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 54 in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief minister Pema Khandu will contest the elections from the Mukto Vidhan Sabha constituency.

The BJP also announced the names of 12 candidates for the 32-member Sikkim assembly. Both Sikkim and Arunachal go to polls to elect a new assembly on April 11.

Last week, BJP said it would not field any of its sitting MPs or candidates who lost the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh for the Lok Sabha polls in the state, signalling a shift in tactics.

On the other hand, Congress has already come out with six lists of 146 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest from their respective bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Interestingly, senior leader and five-time MP KV Thomas did not make it to the list of 12 candidates announced by the Congress for Kerala.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP achieved an absolute majority, winning 282 seats out of 543. Along with its allies, the NDA had a cumulative strength of 336. The Congress’ strength was down to 44, its worst performance in general elections.