BJP fined for putting up hoardings at Indore rally

The fine amount also includes Rs 1.25 lakh as the cost of removing those hoardings and posters. (File) The fine amount also includes Rs 1.25 lakh as the cost of removing those hoardings and posters. (File)

The Indore Municipal Corporation has served a notice to the BJP, asking it to pay Rs 13.46 lakh as fine for putting up hoardings and posters for its Sunday rally attended by working president J P Nadda. The fine amount also includes Rs 1.25 lakh as the cost of removing those hoardings and posters.

More than 320 hoardings had been put up across the city ahead of the event held in support of the new citizenship law.

Indore BJP president Gopikrishna Nema told The Indian Express that he was yet to receive the notice till late Tuesday. “Our response will depend on the languages used in the notice,” he said.

The IMC said the notice has been served for violating the outdoor advertising rules.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App