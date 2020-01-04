BJP finalises massive outreach campaign on CAA

The BJP expects to reach out to 3 crore people with its door-to-door campaign, hold around 1 lakh small meetings across different states and a signature campaign. The BJP expects to reach out to 3 crore people with its door-to-door campaign, hold around 1 lakh small meetings across different states and a signature campaign.

The BJP on Friday announced a door-to-door campaign as part of its outreach programme on the CAA. As part of this, senior leaders, including party chief and Home Minister Amit Shah and senior ministers, will reach out to people and counter the “misleading campaign by the Opposition” over the new citizenship law.

The party has formed a six-member committee, to coordinated by general secretary Anil Jain. The panel also comprises Saroj Pande, Avinash Rai Khanna, Rahul Sinha, Suresh Bhatt and Ravinder Raju.

Another panel, the Samvad committee, will be responsible for organising rallies, holding meetings with intellectuals, and reaching out through the media, it was announced.

A third committee headed by BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav will meet people from a cross section of the society for clarifying provisions of the CAA.

The BJP expects to reach out to 3 crore people with its door-to-door campaign, hold around 1 lakh small meetings across different states and a signature campaign.

Bhupender Yadav will head one of the outreach committees Bhupender Yadav will head one of the outreach committees

On Friday, the BJP stepped up its attack on the Congress and accused the opposition party of indulging in “politics of duplicity and expedience” over the new citizenship law.

Giving details of the Congress’s manifesto for 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao told the media, “Item number 27 of this manifesto relates to governance. They claim citizenship rights in this and there is a promise that they are lying about today…. The Congress in its manifesto had promised all-round development of people who have been displaced from Pakistan; that means the refugees, and they promise to give them citizenship rights and rehabilitation.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App