BJP fields Sushil Modi for bypoll to Paswan’s RS seat

The BJP's Central Election Committee has given a go-ahead to the candidature of Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha berth.(File)

SETTING ALL speculation to rest, the BJP’s Central Election Committee on Friday decided to field former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant last month after the death of LJP patriarch Ram Vilas Paswan.

The bypoll to the seat would be held on December 14.

BJP national general secretary and party’s headquarters in-charge Arun Singh in a statement announced that the BJP’s Central Election Committee had given a go-ahead to the candidature of Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha berth.

The NDA, which has 125 MLAs, would need 122 MLAs to get its candidate elected if the opposition Grand Alliance puts up a candidate.

Though as per previous arrangement a Rajya Sabha berth was committed to the LJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party’s move to walk out of the NDA in Bihar changed the equations.

