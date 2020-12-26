BJP fetes newcomers, TMC workers protest

Later, BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya condemned the incident and claimed that it was planned by TMC. (Representational)

THE BJP on Saturday felicitated newcomers in the party including Suvendu Adhikari and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Mondol, at its office in Hastings, Kolkata. However, the programme was marred by violence when BJP workers clashed with TMC workers who allegedly vandalised the Mondol’s vehicle while he was entering the office and tried to block Adhikari’s car while he was leaving.

TMC workers set up a stage near the BJP office and raised slogans, sources said. TMC workers tried to block Adhikari’s car from entering the BJP office premises. BJP workers intervened and a scuffle took place, they added.

Later, while Suvendu Aadhikari and other were leaving the party office, TMC workers tried to gherao them and raised slogans. Police personnel interned and the situation was brought under control. Following the incident, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reported the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, stressed the importance of BJP coming to power in Bengal. “The party arranged a felicitation programme and you all saw what happened. This is the first day for us here and this is their (TMC’s) model. I feel ashamed that I was with this (TMC) party for 21 years,” said Adhikari.

“I am grateful to the BJP leadership and workers for welcoming us. Our previous party has become a company now. We are out of the company and now we are in a proper political party. A political party that has discipline and accepts nationalism and pluralism as its ideals,” added Adhikari.

“This party (BJP) has already spread in Bengal and around 135 workers gave their lives for this. Under Dilip Ghosh, the party has gone forward in Bengal. Our job is to try to finish the work left and take the party to greater heights. Our work is mow directed towards the Assembly polls. I have already said that Kolkata and Delhi should have the same ruling party. This is necessary for solution to the state’s economic problem and problem of unemployment. Yesterday we have heard how the Prime Minister lamented that Bengal is deprived of the benefits of PM Kisan programme. All states, many where BJP is ot the ruling pary has accepted this central programme but not Bengal,” Adhikari added.

“We have to hand over Bengal to (PM) Narendra Modi. We will have to work towards making ‘Sonar Bangla’,” added Adhikari.

Kailash Vjyvargiya, observer for Bengal and BJP national secretary, said, ““Today Bengal is known for political violence and corruption. It s because of the first president of Jan Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookerji, that Bengal is part of the country. But Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is calling it a party of “outsiders”. She is not ready to accept Prime minister Narendra Modi, he is also being called an “outsider”. After joining our party, those from Trinamool can now breathe freely in a democratic environment. TMC is a one person party. But in the BJP, there is democracy. To choose a man for the post of PM, our party president speaks with a team of leaders. When I take any decision in Bengal, I speak with leaders here,” claimed Vijayvargiya.

“There is no industry and factories in Bengal. Youths are leaving Bengal to work in other states. We have to change that,” he added.

Later, BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya condemned the incident and claimed that it was planned by TMC.

“It was planned. They targeted our national president (JP Nadda). Today they targeted our leaders once more with police standing as mute spectators. TMC made a stage near our office and then targeted the leaders who came in. How did the police give them permission for doing so?” Bhattacharya told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sougata Mukhopadhyay said the incident was likely a “spontaneous reaction” from party workers. Firhad Hakim claimed that TMC workers were not involved.

“It is the media which is giving undue hype to BJP. We had a political programme and a stage was made. But none of the party workers disturbed any of them. Our workers only agitated against the new farm laws,” claimed Hakim.