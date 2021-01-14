BJP Faridkot district chief resigns, joins Akali Dal

VIJAY CHHABRA, the BJP president of Faridkot district, Wednesday quit the party to join its one-time ally Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Chhabra is also a councillor of Faridkot Municipal Council.

Chhabra has quit the party ahead of municipal polls in Punjab, scheduled in the month of February. But he told The Indian Express: “I have quit the party to express my support to farmers and Punjabiyat. Though farm ordinance was tabled in the month of June, and I have left the party after six months of protests by farmers on this issue, earlier I was fighting for farmers while staying within the party.”

Asked if he will contest council polls from the SAD ticket, he said, “It is up to the party to decide on this aspect. I never joined the party with a hope to contest polls…”