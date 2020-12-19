BJP failed to create its own leaders, trying to win polls by poaching from us: TMC MP

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Friday lashed out at the BJP, saying it failed to create its own leaders in the state and thus was trying to win elections by poaching one or two from the ruling party. “They haven’t been able to make a leader on their own, by taking away leaders from the TMC before the elections they think they can win it. People of Bengal do not like such people, no one here likes their divisive politics. Mamata Banerjee will take oath as CM for the third time in 2021,” she told reporters here.

Taking a dig at the leaders who had quit the party or were planning to resign, Ghosh Dastidar said, “Some people used the party’s name and made illegal money, now they know their time is up. Such people know that people won’t vote for them and hence they are leaving the party. We are happy because it is ultimately making the party cleaner and stronger. Mamata Banerjee is a fighter and such a thing doesn’t affect us.”

The Barasat MP said those quitting the TMC know that “they will not be nominated by the party or they won’t win, so thinking about the consequences they are changing their party”.

The comments came days after BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was earlier with the ruling party, said, “The TMC is collapsing like a house of cards.” Several high-profile leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari and Shilbhadra Dutta have left the party. The party’s minority cell leader Kabirul Islam has also quit.

