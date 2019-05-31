BJP eye on poll-bound states

THE COMPOSITION of the new Council of Ministers reflects a well-conceived effort by the BJP to bolster its prospects in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand ahead of the assembly polls in these states later this year.

Modi has inducted seven ministers, the largest chunk after UP, from Maharashtra. Nitin Gadkari and Sanjay Dhotre — elected from Nagpur and Akola, respectively — belong to the Vidarbha region. Raosaheb Danve Patil represents Marathwada, and Prakash Javadekar is the party’s face from western Maharashtra. Danve Patil, the state BJP president, and Dhotre are Marathas.

Mumbai has two representatives — Piyush Goyal and Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena. RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale can be counted as a Mumbaikar, too, although he has pockets of influence in other parts of the state.

Haryana witnessed a non-Jat mobilisation after the violent Jat reservation agitation. With a Punjabi, Manohar Lal Khattar, as Chief Minister, the non-Jats rallied around the BJP this time, giving it all 10 Lok Sabha seats. All the three ministers from the state are non-Jats — Rao Inderjit Singh, an Ahir, Krishan Pal, a Gujjar, and Ratan Lal Kataria, a Dalit.

In Jharkhand, after the BJP installed Raghubar Das, an OBC leader, as Chief Minister, the party has made former CM Arjun Munda a Cabinet minister. Munda, a tribal leader, had proved to be a resourceful chief minister who blocked several Congress-JMM efforts to topple his government.

Party insiders say it is vital for the BJP to placate Munda, who has been elected from Khunta, to retain power in the mineral-rich state.