After outrage mounts, pushed to the wall, BJP finally expels Kuldep Singh Sengar

HOURS after its government in Uttar Pradesh was hauled over the coals by the Supreme Court which shifted the Unnao rape case to Delhi and ordered speedy trial, the BJP Thursday expelled its Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the rape case accused who has also been booked for murder on a complaint from the victim’s family.

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh told reporters in Lucknow: “The state leadership had already suspended him, the central leadership has expelled him. It comes under the purview of the central leadership… Kuldeep Sengar has been expelled from the party.”

“The BJP government stands by the victim, and will not be with anyone who is guilty. The CBI inquiry has been recommended and both the government as well as the organisation are with her… prompt decision has been taken,” he said.

Two days ago, the BJP said Sengar had been suspended in April 2018 when a CBI probe was ordered into the Unnao rape case. Singh said he had spoken to his predecessor, Mahendra Nath Pandey, who told him that Sengar had already been suspended from the party. But Satyadev Singh, who became the state disciplinary committee chief when Pandey was heading the state unit, said the matter never came to him, and the “state president directly looked into that matter”.

If there was hesitation in the BJP on Sengar’s expulsion, the reason was political, and a divide within its state unit over caste affiliations. Sengar is a Thakur, a community to which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too belongs.

Of seven BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh whom The Indian Express spoke to, five were of the view that the party should not take any action against Sengar because he was “trapped” in the case. All five belong to the Thakur community.

The remaining two MPs — one a Scheduled Caste and the other a Brahmin — said the party “cannot afford to let Sengar continue” in the BJP given the “heinous crimes” he is accused of. “After Sunday’s road accident for which the victim’s family blamed Sengar and his people, the party has no reason to let him continue. Pressure is mounting on the party,” one of the two said.

“He should be expelled from the party. The state unit in Uttarakhand was quick in taking action against an MLA for a lesser offence. So, there can be no excuse to delay it. It is affecting the party adversely,” the other MP said.

Sources in the UP BJP also said top leaders in the government are “upset” and there is “palpable discomfort” among a section of MLAs over the party’s hesitation in moving against Sengar.

BJP MP from Domariyaganj Jagdambika Pal attributed Sengar’s arrest to “media pressure and the hype over the case”.

“Kuldeep Singh and his brother have been in jail and they are far from Unnao. It is unfortunate that such an accident took place… the BJP had no role to play in it. The Chief Minister has already recommended that the case be referred to the CBI, even the accident. The CBI has already taken up the case,” Pal said.

“The accused is in jail, the matter is in court. The court will take a decision. But the allegation that the accused tried to eliminate the victim’s family is not believable… It was an accident. But it has been made into a murder case,” he said.

Another MP from western UP did not hide his displeasure on the party’s move to act against Sengar. “How can you come under pressure from the media and the Opposition? You should withstand the pressure,” he said.