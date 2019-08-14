BJP expels former Himachal Pradesh Minister Anil Sharma

The BJP on Wednesday expelled former Himachal Pradesh power minister Anil Sharma from the party, ANI reported. “Who so ever be, if he goes against the party line, he will have to face action. He (Sharma) went against the party line. So action has been taken against him,” BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh told ANI.

The action was taken after a section of local leaders constantly build up pressure on the party to throw Sharma out of the party for anti-party activities. Despite resigning from the party, Anil Sharma continued to be a BJP MLA and used every occasion to criticise the BJP government.

Nearly four months ago, Sharma was expelled from the state cabinet after he campaigned for his son Aashray Sharma who was fielded from the Mandi parliamentary constituency by the Congress party. Anil is the son of former Union Minister Sukh Ram, who had quit the BJP and joined Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.