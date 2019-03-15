BJP ex-minister invokes Kathua gangrape-murder case, calls for CBI inquiry

Last year’s brutal gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district was back in the spotlight, with former state minister Choudhary Lal Singh referring to the BJP leaders in the state as “more dangerous than Kashmiris”, and criticising the PMO for not ordering a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Singh, who was a BJP leader, was asked to resign from the Cabinet along with Chander Parkash Ganga last year after the two met the families of the eight men accused in the Kathua case. The two leaders had also publicly backed the families’ demand for a CBI probe into the incident.

After leaving the Cabinet, Singh floated his own Dogra Swabhiman Sanghatan, claiming that it was a non-political forum. However, he will now contest the Lok Sabha polls as a nominee of the Sanghatan.

He is yet to formally resign from the BJP. Kicking off his poll campaign for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, which is going to polls in the second phase of the elections, Singh referred to the BJP leaders in Jammu and said, “These people sitting among us are more dangerous than the Kashmiri politicians and it is all the more necessary to finish them”.

He also criticised the PMO for not ordering an inquiry into the gangrape and murder. “What has this (Modi) wave brought you when our eight children are languishing in jail,” he said.