BJP erred by ignoring tribal cause: JD(U) on Jharkhand elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

A day after BJP lost the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the JD(U), its alliance partner in Bihar , blamed the saffron party’s loss on its “anti-tribal policy and failure to forge an alliance”.

JD (U) also called the loss a “lesson” for BJP and its allies, as Jharkhand was the fifth state in a year to slip out of BJP control.

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express, “Right from making Raghubar Das the chief minister to bringing tenancy laws, BJP’s policies had been anti-tribal, the BJP had got it wrong. Raghubar Das has only made things worse for himself by making senior party leader Saryu Rai his enemy.”

Tyagi said the JD(U), which used to partner with the BJP during Babulal Marandi’s time after the bifurcation of Bihar, had lost favour with BJP in Jharkhand. “Had the JD(U), LJP and AJSU been BJP’s allies for the Jharkhand polls, the results could have been different. BJP in Jharkhand had erred in assessing its individual strength in an age of coalition politics.”

Asked what effect the Jharkhand poll results would have on the BJP-JD (U) relationship in Bihar ahead of the 2020 Assembly polls, Tyagi said the two states cannot be compared.

“We have strong relationship with BJP in Bihar. Unlike the weak and shadow leadership of Raghubar Das, (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar has been a very strong leader. Nitish Kumar also has an excellent rapport with senior BJP leaders… The only takeaway from the Jharkhand result for us to keep nursing and respecting our alliance partners.”

He added, “While JMM leader Hemant Soren was able to forge a successful alliance with Congress and RJD in Jharkhand, the NDA in Bihar had been a very formidable combination and does not suffer from any anti-incumbency, despite Nitish Kumar being the CM for three terms. The BJP, JD (U) and LJP are too strong for RJD-led Grand Alliance that is refusing to shape up.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App