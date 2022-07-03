scorecardresearch
Next 30-40 years will be era of BJP, India will become a world leader: Amit Shah at BJP national meet

Praising Supreme Court's order on the 2002 Gujarat riots, which gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, Shah said, the order was historic.

By: Express Web Desk |
July 3, 2022 5:42:36 pm
Amit Shah claimed that BJP will end "family rule" in Telangana and West Bengal in the upcoming elections. (File)

Addressing the national executive meeting of the BJP in Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that it will be the era of the BJP for the next 30 to 40 years and India will become Vishwa guru within the next few decades.

Praising Supreme Court’s order on the 2002 Gujarat riots, which gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, Shah said, the order was historic. He further added that Modi kept faith in the constitution and faced the SIT, which was formed by the Supreme Court to investigate the case.

Shah referred to the protests against Rahul Gandhi being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate with the Gujarat riots case and said that the Opposition was spreading anarchy when they face corruption charges.

Calling the Opposition disjointed, Shah said that the Congress was fighting for democracy within their own party. He further added that Congress had become a family party and a new president wasn’t being elected because Gandhis fear the loss of control over the party.

Shah also claimed that BJP will end “family rule” in Telangana and West Bengal in the upcoming elections.

