BJP encashing valour of ex-Servicemen for politics, later forgets them: Congress

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the government had not done justice with retired armed forces personnel, and referred to the Centre’s opposition in the Supreme Court to a plea filed by the ex-Servicemen association seeking automatic review of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

“The present government believes in encashing their valour for vote politics but when it comes to giving back, it forgets them,” Chowdhury said during Zero Hour.

The ex-Servicemen association had sought the implementation of OROP as recommended by the Bhagat Singh Koshyari Committee with an automatic annual revision, instead of the current policy of periodic review once in five years.

However, the court earlier this month upheld the central government’s decision on OROP for defence forces, and said that it did not find any constitutional infirmity in the manner in which it was being implemented.