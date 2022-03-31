scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Must Read

BJP encashing valour of ex-Servicemen for politics, later forgets them: Congress

The ex-Servicemen association had sought the implementation of OROP as recommended by the Bhagat Singh Koshyari Committee with an automatic annual revision, instead of the current policy of periodic review once in five years.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 31, 2022 3:17:21 am
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Lok Sabha, ex-Servicemen association, OROP, one rank one pension, one rank one pension scheme, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“The present government believes in encashing their valour for vote politics but when it comes to giving back, it forgets them,” Chowdhury said during Zero Hour.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the government had not done justice with retired armed forces personnel, and referred to the Centre’s opposition in the Supreme Court to a plea filed by the ex-Servicemen association seeking automatic review of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

“The present government believes in encashing their valour for vote politics but when it comes to giving back, it forgets them,” Chowdhury said during Zero Hour.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The ex-Servicemen association had sought the implementation of OROP as recommended by the Bhagat Singh Koshyari Committee with an automatic annual revision, instead of the current policy of periodic review once in five years.

However, the court earlier this month upheld the central government’s decision on OROP for defence forces, and said that it did not find any constitutional infirmity in the manner in which it was being implemented.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement