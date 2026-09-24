BJP spent Rs 529 crore in last election cycle, 54% on Bengal alone

The BJP spent Rs 529 crore on contesting the last round of Assembly elections that concluded in May, with more than half of that amount spent in one state, West Bengal, the party’s expenditure reports to the Election Commission show.
The BJP’s expenditure reports for the Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal elections show that the central party office spent Rs 529.38 crore across the states, with Rs 286 crore in Bengal alone. The party’s closing balance at the end of the election cycle stood at Rs 7,689.06 crore in the form of bank balance and cash in hand, after receipts of Rs.1,494 crore during the election period.
In Bengal, where the BJP swept to power for the first time in the state, the party spent Rs.217.16 crore on general party campaign and Rs.69.83 crore as expenditure on candidates, including Rs 58.80 crore given to candidates. The BJP spent Rs 96.26 crore in Assam, Rs 82.67 crore in Kerala, Rs 51.56 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 11.89 crore in Puducherry, the reports show.
While there are limits on how much a candidate can spend on contesting elections, parties can spend an unlimited amount on fighting polls. After each election, parties are required to submit a detailed account of the expenses incurred, which includes spending on travel, rallies, advertisements and campaign materials.