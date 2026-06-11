As Congress awaits verdict in Rajya Sabha case, 3 BJP men make the cut

BJP candidates Rajneesh Agrawal, Tarun Chugh and Mahesh Kewat display their certificates of election as they receive them from the Returning Officer, having been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI Photo)

BJP candidates Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agrawal and Mahesh Kewat were on Wednesday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, formally ending a bitter contest in which Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination was rejected.

Natarajan’s nomination was rejected by the Returning Officer for allegedly not disclosing a pending court case. The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the Congress leader’s plea challenging the rejection.

Also Read | Why Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh was rejected

“We all have been elected unopposed. All three candidates have collected their certificates,” Rajneesh Agrawal told The Indian Express.

The BJP had sprung a surprise when it fielded Mahesh Kewat to take on Natarajan, hoping to split Congress votes. The Congress subsequently decided to fly its 66 MLAs to Karnataka in an attempt to resist any efforts by the BJP to reach out to the legislators for support. However, this was eventually in vain as the Congress candidate’s nomination was rejected.