BJP drops Pulwama unit chief after police book him for extortion

The complaint, which makes part of the police FIR, further reads that the complainant was forced to pay Rs 54,000 to the accused in two installments of Rs 50,000 and Rs 4000 in November last year.

A BJP leader has been booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for extortion following the receipt of a complaint which alleged that he demanded money from a contractor and threatened to have them detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) if they refused to pay.

Syed Showkat Gayoor, who served as the party district president for south Kashmir’s Pulwana, has been booked for wrongful restraint, extortion and criminal intimidation.

Immediately after the development, BJP suspended him from all organisational posts and responsibilities till the “finalisation of disciplinary proceedings” against him.

In his complaint to the police, Mohammad Yasin Ganie accused Gayoor of interfering and obstructing him and his drivers, threatening them and demanding “illegal gratification as a condition for allowing the complainant to continue the lawful work”.