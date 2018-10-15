Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • BJP doesn’t have right to ask for farmers’ votes: Chhattisgarh Congress leader T S Singhdeo

BJP doesn’t have right to ask for farmers’ votes: Chhattisgarh Congress leader T S Singhdeo

Addressing a farmers’ rally in Rajnandgaon district, the Congress leader targeted the BJP for failing to pay paddy bonus for two years.

By: Express News Service | Raipur | Published: October 15, 2018 12:37:49 am
BJP doesn’t have right to ask for farmers’ votes: Chhattisgarh Congress leader T S Singhdeo Congress leader T S Singhdeo. (Source: Twitter/@TS_SinghDeo)
Related News

Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Assembly T S Singhdeo Sunday slammed the BJP government in the state, saying that a government which failed to fulfil its promises to farmers, does not have the right to ask for their votes again.

Addressing a farmers’ rally in Rajnandgaon district, the Congress leader targeted the BJP for failing to pay paddy bonus for two years.

Ahead of the 2013 state polls, the BJP had promised that they will pay farmers Rs 2,100 as support price for paddy and an annual bonus of Rs 300 per quintal. During its current term, the BJP government has come under fire for not raising support price for farmers and its failure to give the bonus for two years.

“The government said they will give farmers Rs 2,400 — Rs 2,100 as support price and Rs 300 as bonus. They don’t have the right to come to you and ask for votes. Currently, even with bonus, farmers only get Rs 2,050… We will also try to pay the bonus for two years — which the BJP government has not paid yet — in instalments,” he said.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement