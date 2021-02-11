BJP doesn’t believe in political untouchability, it values consensus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not practice political untouchability, which people have now rejected, and it’s a party that does not promote dynasty but encourages workers.

“Political untouchability is not our culture, the country also has rejected it. But it is true that we do not promote dynasty politics, but honour the workers,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the party also recognises those who serve the nation, even if they are critics belonging to different ideology and political parties. This was the reason why the BJP government honoured former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Tarun Gogoi and S C Jamir with top civilian honours, Modi said.

“We may have different political parties, our views may be different. We fight against each other with all our might in elections but this does not mean that we do not respect our political opponents,” Modi said while addressing BJP leaders and workers on the occasion of the birth centenary of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay.

“Majority can make a government and run it, but the country runs on consensus. We are here not to run the government, but the country. Pranab Mukherjee did not belong to our party, in fact, he was a critic of our party. Mukherjee, Gogoi or Jamir… none of these politicians were from our ideology nor even our allies. But it’s our duty to honour their contribution to the nation,” the Prime Minister said a day after he slammed the Congress saying it is a party in confusion and can do no help for the country or anyone.

The Prime Minister also said his government has given respect and honour to leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, B R Ambedkar and Sardar Patel.

Modi, who asserted that his party is inspired and guided by Deendayal Upadhyay’s ideology and teachings – of serving the last man in the line – and that what he taught is still relevant, said the ideologue had linked the country’s progress, infrastructure and the security to Atmanirbharata or self-reliance.

“Our ideology starts with patriotism, inspired by the love for the nation and is guided by the interests of the nation. It teaches us to do politics in the national interest. The nation is first for us, even before the party. Thats why we have the motto as Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister argued that with the BJP keeping the national interests at the top, its decisions including bifurcating the states were well accepted. “Even when the states were formed, we kept Deendayalji’s ideology in mind. People received it with joy and celebrations,” Modi said referring to the creation of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand in 2000, while the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power.

He claimed that the BJP workers served the poor and the needy during the pandemic with a service mentality, not with vote bank politics in mind. “Our party and our government today are following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi who taught us lessons of love and compassion. We have celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Bapu and we have imbibed his messages in our politics and in our lives,” Modi said.

Urging the party workers to take “constructive messages” to people during the campaign for the elections in five states, Modi said people have “recognised the good intentions and good works” of the BJP government and have been “rewarding” the party for it.

He asked the party workers to make small groups and pay visits to the statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat and Deendayal Upadhyay in Varanasi as those are “pilgrim centers” for them. For the 75th anniversary of independence, every party worker, at Mandal to the state level, advised doing 75 things/programs.