BJP does not care about how many lives are lost: Jayant at Bulandshahr mahapanchayat

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday accused the BJP of not caring for the lives lost “to fulfil its purpose”. At a mahapanchayat in Bulandshahr district’s Ferozpur village, the RLD leader claimed that the ruling party was adept at converting tragedies to opportunities.

“Thousands of farmers are fighting for the last three months so that the Modi government repeals the three farm laws, and nearly 200 of them have lost their lives in the process. But the BJP leaders, including the PM himself, are trying to make fun of their struggle, calling them andolanjeevi [professional agitators] or parjeevi [parasites],” he said.

Chaudhary added, “We are pleased with being called professional agitators because we are fighting for farmers’ welfare, while the Modi government is only operating to ensure economic benefits to a group of capitalists through the three farm laws… In a democracy, the government that listens to the grievances of people is considered a successful one, and not the one [government] that allows the police force to crush a movement of innocents through batons, tear gas and nails on roads. We have left our homes and will not return till we get justice.”

Raking up the 2013 Muzzafarnagar riots, the RLD leader asked the crowd, “Tell me clearly if you want to form or overthrow governments on Hindu-Muslim issue or on problems being faced by farmers?”

He said if the farmers of west UP wanted to stick to the politically engineered issues between two communities, there was no point in holding mahapanchayats. “I would like to sit with my father [Ajit Singh] and serve him than toil hard to reach you to make you aware of the designs of the BJP government at the Centre, to deprive the agrarian community of their livelihood through the three farm laws, which have been introduced only for the benefit of a select group of capitalists,” he added.

Beginning with the mahapanchayat at Bahinswal village in Shamli district on February 5, during which he had shared the dais with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait, Chaudhary has so far addressed four such meetings. He is scheduled to address seven more similar events till February 18. The last one will be held in Govardhan in Mathura, where he had lost the previous Lok Sabha polls to the BJP’s Hema Malini.