BJP dividing people on caste, religious lines: Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata Banerjee in Jhargram on Thursday. (Express photo) CM Mamata Banerjee in Jhargram on Thursday. (Express photo)

In her first visit to Jhargram district since the panchayat polls in May, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday renewed her attack against the BJP and accused it of dividing people along the lines of religion, caste and creed.

“BJP is bringing outsiders from Jharkhand into West Bengal. Do not allow them entry into your area. They want to divide the people on the basis of religion, caste and creed. I will not allow anyone to work against the interests of the people,” Mamata said while addressing a public meeting in the district.

“We have not let anyone disrupt peace in Jangalmahal area in the last seven years. We did not allow the Maoists to enter this place. A few people are bringing in Maoists from neighbouring Jharkhand to create trouble in Jhargram. I will ask you not to trust anybody other than us,” she added.

The chief minister reiterated that she does not discriminate, saying, “I do not create division among Hindus and Muslims, nor among other communities. It’s the BJP at the Centre that indulges in such acts. We are not with them.”

The BJP had fared well at the rural polls in the tribal-dominated district.

Mamata directed MLAs, TMC leaders as well as the district magistrate and superintendent of police to help solve people’s problems. She also inaugurated a number of healthcare projects for the district. She also claimed that during the Left Front government, around 300 people were killed in Jhargram in a year, while it was almost nil now.

“They (BJP) want the poor to face problem. They do not want them to get rice at Rs 2 a kg, free education, job and health care,” the TMC chief alleged, according to a PTI report.

