BJP discusses ways to counter negative discourse on Covid

WITH ADVERSE discourse on handling of the second Covid wave threatening to dent the government’s image in the country as well as abroad, BJP office-bearers on Monday sat down and discussed strategies to counter it, using the support of the Indian diaspora and the huge bank of Covid volunteers it created during the pandemic, sources said.

During the day-long meeting of the national office-bearers, BJP president J P Nadda expressed confidence that the party will retain power in four states where Assembly elections will be held next year. Elections in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, and Congress-ruled Punjab, are scheduled to be held early next year.

The officer-bearers meeting was followed by a meeting of the party general secretaries.

“We had a comprehensive session during which we discussed various campaigns initiated by the BJP, the world’s largest party, and how our millions of volunteers are taking them to the people,” BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda told reporters.

The party leaders discussed how to take various achievements of the government, including the 100-crore vaccination milestone that is expected to be achieved this week, to every corner of the country, especially in the poll-bound states.

Among the other strategies discussed, the basis for which was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extensive discussions with various groups of office-bearers a few weeks ago, a significant one was on foreign policy, sources said.

In his meetings, the PM had pointed out that the “Left Liberal ecosystem” around the globe is creating a narrative against the BJP-led government. Therefore, various strategies to counter it were discussed at Monday’s meeting and it was decided to utilise the Indian diaspora for it.

The BJP, which had come under severe criticism for its failure in handling the second peak of the pandemic, has also decided to utilise the bank of 10 lakh health volunteers it created during the pandemic to avoid another critical situation and damage to the party’s image. “Our idea is to have health volunteers with basic training in every village. The party will be seen rolling out different programmes and campaigns for this,” a source said.