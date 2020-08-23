BJP discusses Ram temple, ban on China apps, fight against Covid

BJP leaders before Saturday’s state executive meeting through video conference, at the party office in Patna. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4Bihar)

The BJP’s Bihar unit Saturday discussed achievements of the Central and state governments on the first day of the two-day state executive meeting online ahead of the Assembly polls.

The party talked about the BJP’s commitment to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya, scrapping of Article 370 and how over 90,000 people could benefit from the move, and the ban on 59 apps with Chinese links. In a resolution, the BJP also talked about the Centre bringing a new education policy and India starting manufacturing of 100 types of arms under the Armanirbhar Bharat campaign. Enumerating doles for migrants and measures to boost healthcare to fight Covid, the BJP criticised RJD for its 15-year “misrule” between 1990 and 2005.

BJP national president J P Nadda will address the meet on Sunday.

BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, who held the unit’s first state executive meet after becoming the party’s state president, stressed on communicating effectively with voters amid the pandemic. The party has designated seven members at booth level, known as ‘saptarshi’, to galvanise voters and allay apprehensions of Covid infection among them during the voting process.

The meeting was virtually attended by Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who are likely to visit Patna next week to initiate talks of seat-sharing among NDA alliance partners.

The party also said the Covid recovery rate in India was 78.05 per cent as compared to 67.05 globally. It said Bihar’s daily testing had crossed over 1 lakh per day and RT-PCR tests would be increased to over 20,000 per day.

The party also talked about the Bihar government’s package for migrants who returned to the state amid the pandemic.

